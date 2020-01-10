Operation Legend extended indefinitely in Indy to crackdown on gun violence

At the start of September, the operation reported 26 people being charged with federal crimes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Legend's 45-day run in Indianapolis will continue indefinitely in an effort to crackdown on gun violence. The program was set to end Wednesday, but the United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana tells 13News the effort will continue. It includes 57 federal agents and investigators to support IMPD.

At the start of September, the operation reported 26 people being charged with federal crimes. That included: 10 for narcotics-related charges, 12 for firearms-related charges, and four for violent crimes.

Operation Legend is also offering a $25,000 reward in the 2015 murder of 10-year-old De’Shaun Swanson. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Attorney General William Barr launched Operation Legend July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri. Operation Legend is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he was asleep early in the morning on June 29 in Kansas City.

Operation Legend is a coordinated initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work with local law enforcement officials to fight #violentcrime. We need your help. Submit tips about violent crime in your community at https://t.co/5hRwgzMWVp. https://t.co/2o1mOX7tXj pic.twitter.com/kGI7pXHM5W — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) September 5, 2020

Operation Legend was created as a result of President Donald Trump’s promise to assist America’s cities that are plagued by recent violence.