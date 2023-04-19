Prosecutors ask judge to reconsider releasing Noblesville school shooter due to sexual assault allegation

The Noblesville West Middle School shooter has been in a juvenile prison since the 2018 shooting.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The shooter in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting appeared in court Wednesday morning.

On May 25, 2018, a student opened fire, shooting classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman, who then took down the gunman.

The then-13-year-old boy was ordered to a juvenile prison until his 18th birthday.

At a hearing earlier this month, a Hamilton County judge said the shooter could potentially be released from the juvenile detention center by his 18th birthday. The judge said he would be released to his parents and remain on house arrest, while also required to attend rehabilitation.

On April 19, prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider releasing the shooter due to a recent incident inside the juvenile prison in which he allegedly sexually assaulted someone.

Prosecutors said they have an investigator looking into the incident and need more time to present the evidence.

The judge granted a continuance in the case and said the shooter will remain in prison for the time being.

During Wednesday's hearing, the judge told the shooter his "behavior will be scrutinized" and is concerned about the shooter's public safety and lack of remorse for what he did.

13News spoke with Seamen four years after the shooting took place.

Seaman hadn't spoken publicly about the violence in his classroom in several years, but he reflected on his experience after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

When Seaman, a seventh-grade science teacher, heard about the tragedy in Texas, he said he felt profound sadness but wasn't surprised.

"Not really surprising. Unfortunately, it's a, 'Here we go again.' In my mind, it's the same story, just different characters and...not a lot is changing," Seaman said.

Seaman spent the anniversary of the Noblesville shooting in the same classroom where it happened, still doing what he loves.

"Same room, same everything," Seaman said. "Last night, my wife asked me if I was going to school today, and I said, 'Yeah.' And she's like, 'Are you sure?' And I was like, 'Why?' And she said, 'Well tomorrow's the 25th.' And I said, 'Oh yeah, it is!' The 25th to me is a day, and I'm not going to let it be something that brings negative emotion."

Seaman shrugs off the title of "hero," though the entire community clearly disagrees. He said four years later, his school and the Noblesville district is safer than ever, and he thinks about the tragedy less and less.