4 years since Noblesville school shooting | Here's what's changed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Friday marks four years since the shooting inside Noblesville West Middle School.

A student opened fire, shooting classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman. Seaman then took down the gunman. The 13-year-old boy was ordered to a juvenile detention facility until his 18th birthday.

The district issued a message to parents after learning of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Thursday:

"The tragedy in Texas, and its timing on the eve of the anniversary of our own school shooting, has re-opened painful memories for many of us in the Noblesville community.

Our hearts are with the students, staff and families in Uvalde as we continue to process our own thoughts and feelings during this difficult time.

We're thankful for the Noblesville community's referendum funding that has provided over 50 safety and 30 mental health enhancements in our schools since the 2018 shooting including Noblesville Police Department school resource officers and social workers in all schools, door barricading devices, safety dogs, hardened surfaces, enhanced safety communications, and many other protections."

After the shooting in 2018, the district asked for and the community passed a referendum to make enhancements to mental health and safety programs.

$1.75 million in safety enhancements

Safety Staffing

Tripled the number of school resource officers (SROs) with dedicated officers in each school.

Increased police presence for after-hour/large event security

New full-time district safety director hired

New full-time AV/camera technician hired

Hiring of additional teaching staff for middle/high school due to large class sizes and facility capacity

Safety Facilities/Equipment/Systems

Enhanced emergency communication systems

Enhanced Google-Suite online safety monitoring system

Enhanced safety technology tools, including streamlined online monitoring for flagged keywords

Increased facility lockdown tools for 10 schools

Hardening of doors and windows

Enhanced security cameras (entryways)

Visitor entry process moved outside of school buildings

Additional police radios in buildings

Enhanced video systems on 100+ buses

Additional security camera equipment for 10 schools, increased camera monitoring and additional SROs to manage security surveillance

Elimination of portable classrooms

Applied for and received state-issued metal detector wands used in cases where reasonable suspicion exists and for random screens

Phone signage installed on phones in all schools so staff members know how to make 911 calls, make an all page to entire school, or call for medical assistance

Stop the Bleed safety kits now in all buildings

Emergency “Go Bags” now in all classrooms

School safety dogs program launched in August 2019 with three safety dogs/handlers covering all buildings. Safety dogs detect both guns and narcotics.

Vape detection devices installed in October 2019 at NHS, NWMS, NEMS

Radio-to-Intercom bridge installed in all elementary schools to allow administrators to make an intercom announcement from anywhere in their building.

Installation of door barricading devices for approximately 1,000 classrooms and offices throughout the district

Installation of window shades for each classroom door window and/or sidelight window next to doors that can be pulled down in the event of an emergency/crisis.

Safety Processes/Procedures

Increased level background checks for all visitors to have access to students

Increased bus security and bus driver professional development for 100+ buses/drivers

Limited student entry into school buildings in the mornings

Backpacks to stay in lockers during the school day

Limited student and adult visitor access to hallways

Enhanced monitoring of secondary student identification

Launched student safety committee with 24 representatives that meet quarterly

Meetings with safety experts and local law enforcement to analyze May 25

Ongoing safety review meetings with local enforcement and safety experts

Meetings with parents, vendors, community organizations

Researching and evaluating new ideas and products, including cost estimates and quotes

Developing new safety processes/procedures

Providing parents, community and media with safety updates including live meetings

Implementation of Project Truth curriculum by School Resource Officers which includes gun safety education

Distribution of hundreds of gun safety locks to community

Applying for safety grants

Community outreach and collaboration

Developed reunification plan and established emergency shelter locations for all schools

Developed increased safety training for school personnel

Developed Safety Patrol Program for elementary schools

Implemented new alert safety levels in order to have clearer verbiage, as well as have common language among all Hamilton County Schools

Created Safety Drill Scripts for all schools so that there is consistency among our buildings with drills, as well as blend practicing safety procedures while keeping the mental health safety of our students in mind

Implemented safety/threat assessment process to investigate student threats of violence toward others

Vulnerability Assessments are completed annually to identify and evaluate potential risks and areas of weakness within the physical security components of our buildings.

$1.57 million in mental health enhancements

Mental Health Resources

Counseling coordinator hired

Mental health coordinator hired

Enhanced collaboration with mental health organizations, including new partnership with Community Health to significantly enhance access to mental health resources

Ten clinically-trained social workers to provide onsite, focused professional services to kids most in need.

Deans at middle school level hired

Three additional elementary school counselors hired

Three additional teachers for English language learners hired

One additional social worker at the Miller Success Academy-NHS

Mental Health Initiatives