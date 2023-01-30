Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker

Spencer Osborn had been facing four neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries by his mother. Those charges were dismissed in December 2022.

Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a plea agreement and filed it with the court in July of 2022. The next month, Osborn withdrew his guilty plea.

The jury trial would have started Monday, but all charges against Osborn were dropped in December of 2022.

"Based on new information that was discovered after the grand jury investigation, our office has declined to proceed with the prosecution of Mr. Osborn," Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said in a statement to 13News Monday.

Osborn had been assigned to oversee Kathryn Hill's care of her son. She had already been convicted of neglecting another child in a different case. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings argued Osborn should have known what was going on in the home and the boy should not have been in his mother's care.

At the time, Hill's ex-husband and father of the boy said he also didn't understand why DCS placed the boy in a home with his mother, who has a history of violence.

The boy was hospitalized with several serious injuries, including bruises all over his body and bleeding on the brain.