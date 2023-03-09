Gun found in Lawrence Township elementary student's backpack due to 'adult error,' school district says

A spokesperson said a parent put a gun in a child's backpack when the parent wasn't allowed to take the gun into another facility on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township cited an "adult error" as the reason an elementary student had a gun in their backpack.

On Tuesday, a student at Mary Castle Elementary School, located at 8502 E. 82nd St., unknowingly brought a gun to school in their backpack, a spokesperson with the district told 13News.

The spokesperson called the incident an "adult error" after a parent put the gun in the child's backpack when the parent wasn't allowed to take the gun into another facility on Monday.

The student then unknowingly brought the gun to school in their backpack the following day.