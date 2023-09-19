Marion County deputies looking for homicide suspect who was accidentally released

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said one employee was fired following an investigation into the mistaken release.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a homicide who was accidentally released.

The MCSO said 28-year-old Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center on Sept. 13 "due to faulty records review by civilian staff."

A press conference is planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

An internal investigation is underway at the MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. One MCSO employee was fired Sept. 15 following the investigation.

Mason was wanted on three warrants in Minnesota, including murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Minneapolis.

According to the MCSO, authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant, which they said may have helped contribute to the Indianapolis release. The two other warrants were closed in error as duplicates.

Mason is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 205 pounds, and has tattoos under his left eye (cross), chest ("SUB") and neck.

Anyone with information on Mason's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. The MCSO advised people not to take action themselves.

The MCSO also encouraged Mason to turn himself in through the Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-7233.