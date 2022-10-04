Man wanted on federal warrant arrested after crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted on a warrant by the United States Marshals Service was arrested after a crash in Boone County on Friday.
Around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 30, the Boone County Communications Center received a call of a crash involving a flipped car in the are of the 129 mile-marker on Interstate 65 southbound, near Interstate 865.
Officers were told one of the drivers involved in the crash, 26-year-old Jonathan Meza-Ruiz, of Lafayette, Indiana, tried to run away after the crash, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Arriving officers quickly located Meza-Ruiz and took him into custody without further incident, then discovered he was wanted on a warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service for failure to comply with the conditions of pre-trial release.
Meza-Ruiz was taken to a medical facility to be treated for injuries from the crash. He was then transported to the Boone County Jail on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury and the U.S. Marshals Service warrant.
The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Whitestown Fire Department, Zionsville Fire Department and Witham Medics assisted in the incident.