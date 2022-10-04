Man wanted on federal warrant arrested after crash in Boone County

Jonathan Meza-Ruiz, 26, is facing a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury and a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted on a warrant by the United States Marshals Service was arrested after a crash in Boone County on Friday.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 30, the Boone County Communications Center received a call of a crash involving a flipped car in the are of the 129 mile-marker on Interstate 65 southbound, near Interstate 865.

Officers were told one of the drivers involved in the crash, 26-year-old Jonathan Meza-Ruiz, of Lafayette, Indiana, tried to run away after the crash, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arriving officers quickly located Meza-Ruiz and took him into custody without further incident, then discovered he was wanted on a warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service for failure to comply with the conditions of pre-trial release.

Meza-Ruiz was taken to a medical facility to be treated for injuries from the crash. He was then transported to the Boone County Jail on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury and the U.S. Marshals Service warrant.