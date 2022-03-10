Person killed in single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road, a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, for a vehicle that had crashed into landscaping and caught fire.
Firefighters were already on the scene working to put out the fire when officers arrived.
The driver of a red Chrysler sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Indianapolis Fire Department, police said.
The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and cause of death.
Investigators have not shared what may have caused the car to crash.