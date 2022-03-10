Person killed in single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side

Fire crews responded to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road, a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, for a vehicle that had crashed into landscaping and caught fire.

Firefighters were already on the scene working to put out the fire when officers arrived.

The driver of a red Chrysler sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Indianapolis Fire Department, police said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and cause of death.