Man found guilty of murdering a woman found in Fountain Square church

Robert Burks will be sentenced in March for the 2019 killing of Julie Morey.

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Burks was convicted of murder in the Nov. 3, 2019 killing of Julie Morey. Burks was found guilty of murder after a one-day court trial.

"This case was solved through a true community effort," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a press release. "Witnesses and nearby businesses played a crucial role throughout the investigation and prosecution, which ultimately led to justice for Ms. Morey and her family."

Morey was found dead on a couch in a hallway of St. Patrick Catholic Church at 950 Prospect St. An autopsy found she died of multiple stab sounds.

Detectives learned that Morey had recently filed a police report alleging that Burks punched her in the face for declining his request for sex.

Witnesses also helped lead investigators to Burks. His DNA was on the victim's hands, face, neck, and underneath her fingernails.