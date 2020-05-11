Man dies after shooting on Indy's near north side

The victim was in serious condition after the shooting. He later died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a shooting on Indy's near north side. It happened just after midnight in the 2400 block of North Dearborn Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was in serious condition when medics transported him to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances around the shooting or a possible suspect. The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after next-of-kin has been notified.