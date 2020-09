Police report multiple people shot on Pleasant Run Parkway.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are on the scene where multiple people have been shot on the city's southeast side.

IMPD confirms that this is an officer-involved shooting.

No information about the number of victims is currently available.

Police were called to 4530 E. Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday. This location is west of Emerson Ave.

The scene is active and police have established a perimeter in the area.