Man charged with dealing fentanyl in deadly overdose

Nathan May was found dead in a car in the 4100 block of Kildeer Drive in July 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor charged Hunter McSwain in a deadly overdose from July 2020.

McSwain is accused of dealing fentanyl, a controlled substance, resulting in death.

IMPD identified McSwain as a suspect. Members of the DEA Indianapolis District Office began to extract information from May's cellphone, McSwain's cellphone and a witness's phone. The DEA claims it found McSwain had texted with others about his role in May's death.

"Fentanyl is ravaging our community. It is not only important that we provide resources and support to those affected by substance use issues but that we hold individuals accountable for dealing this deadly drug," Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.