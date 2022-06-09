Coroner declares Indiana toddler's fentanyl death a homicide

No criminal charges have been filed, and the case remains under investigation by local authorities.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday.

Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

After an autopsy was ordered and testing completed, the cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death to be a homicide, the news release said.

It wasn't clear how fentanyl entered the child's body.

The child's death was the 49th homicide in Allen County for 2021. That ties a record for the county during a single year, matching 2016, WANE-TV reported.