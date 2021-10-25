Man arrested for stabbing Gas City K-9, robbery

Nicholas Haneline, 20, is held on charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and striking a law enforcement animal. He's being held on a $60,00 bond.

Police began searching the area after getting a description of the suspect. When they came across Haneline, police said he stabbed K-9 Kiro in the chest. Kiro was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and later released. Kiro is expected to make a full recovery.