December trial set for man accused of shooting Richmond Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Phillip Lee, the man accused of critically wounding a Richmond police officer during a shooting, is set to go to trial in December.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and several other drug charges. He is accused of shooting Richmond Police K-9 Officer Seara Burton during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Those charges are expected to be amended after Burton died from her injuries.

According to court documents, Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, were called to assist officers with a search after they believed Lee conducted a drug transaction in a garage. Police said while conducting an "open-air sniff" around Lee's moped, Brev indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

According to court documents, while officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a concealed firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Court documents claim video of the incident shows Lee aiming at the officers' "head and facial areas." Burton was struck by the gunfire. An officer next to her was nearly shot in the head. Other officers on the scene returned fire, and Lee shot at them as he ran away.

After a brief foot chase, Lee was shot and apprehended on the porch of the home where he lived. Police said the gun he used was a 9mm with a 10-round magazine.

Court records show Lee has an extensive rap sheet over the past 28 years, including violent crimes. For that reason, the judge set his bail at $1.5 million.