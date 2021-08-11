Madison police officer arrested for domestic battery

Indiana State Police said an investigation found Ashcraft had pushed the woman, grabbed her face and made threatening statements.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison, Indiana police officer is facing a charge of domestic battery.

Brian M. Ashcraft, 36, is accused of battering his girlfriend on July 11. The alleged incident happened at a home in Versailles and Indiana State Police were called.

The case was then turned over to the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office which decided to charge Ashcraft with domestic battery.