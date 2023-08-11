LaPorte woman pleads guilty in connection with child's torture death

Mary Yoder, 27, pleaded guilty to two felony counts in connection with her son's torture murder in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an Indiana boy who was beaten and tortured to death in October 2021 pleaded guilty in connection with his murder in a LaPorte County Circuit Court on Friday.

Mary Yoder, 27, was charged with a neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. She faced additional charges of failure to report and animal cruelty.

She was the biological mother of Judah Morgan, 4, who was found dead on the floor of a home she shared with the boy's father, Alan Morgan, back in October 2021.

Yoder pleaded guilty Friday to both felony counts.

In Nov. 2022, 13News received reports that surveillance footage from inside the home, captured days before Judah was found dead showed Yoder grabbing one of her sons by the arm and throwing him onto the floor, court records showed.

Once the child was on the floor, Yoder was seen kicking him and grabbing his arm once again. She was then seen yanking him toward the side of the couch, at which point the child fell back onto the floor.

Yoder was seen kicking him several more times before the child got up, and ran crying to his bedroom at the end of the hall, according to court records.

Judah was not the child involved in that incident, but more video taken the following day showed Yoder and Alan Morgan, Judah's biological father, leaving the home with all their children, except Judah.

Court records showed one of the children told investigators Morgan and Yoder frequently kept Judah in the basement, alone and in the dark, as punishment.

When they returned back home nearly two hours later, video showed Judah walking naked from the basement area through the living room, and into the bathroom. Yoder and Morgan were seen following him.

A review of court documents obtained by 13News from Oct. 11, 2021 paint a sobering picture of the conditions Hullett suspected Judah faced inside the home for years.

Court documents show Alan Morgan and Mary Yoder's kitchen fridge had a cord attached to a key-style lock, "so no one could open it," detectives said in an affidavit.

Filth, garbage and animal feces were found throughout the home.

More disturbing, though, was what police reportedly found in the basement. It was cold, with no working lights. Torn-off bits of silver and camouflage duct tape were strewn about the cold room, and several pieces were taped to a wall.

In one corner, police found a small pair of training pants and an infant-style toilet.

Human waste rotted inside, not far from where a lone fluffy blanket was found, with small pieces of the same silver duct tape that was on the walls, attached.

When detectives later interviewed Yoder, she told them those were all techniques her husband would use to punish Judah for not being potty-trained.

Yoder told police Judah was sent to the basement three times a week, sometimes for days. That reportedly included a time when the rest of the family was upstairs for a birthday party, having cake.

When officers asked a seven-year-old victim where Judah was during that party, the child responded "in the basement, where he normally was".

Other child victims told police they saw Judah bound with duct tape around his hands and ankles, or with his arms behind his back.

Alan Morgan was sentenced to 70 years in prison for beating and torturing him to death on Nov. 29, 2022.

Although Morgan pleaded guilty — and may have gotten a lighter sentence because of it — the judge ruled the extent of abuse Judah suffered, and the reality that other children bore witness to it, necessitated a lengthy prison sentence.

Yoder faces a maximum sentence of 40 years for both counts.

Present in the courtroom for Yoder's guilty plea were Judah's foster family, who are blood relatives to Judah. He spent most of his young life with them before he was found beaten to death in October 2021.

"I wish she'd get more time, but I am glad she's looking at more time than some of these other case's I read about," Jenna Hullett, who was Judah's second cousin and foster mother, told 13News.

Four months after Judah's birth in 2017, Hullett discovered he had been placed in foster care, and reached out to the Department of Child Services to see if she could take care of him.

For years, Judah lived happily in the Hullett family's care. They were grief-stricken when a court mandated his return to the home of Alan Morgan and Mary Yoder in April 2021, and even more so in the years since Judah was killed.

In the years since his death, Hullett worked to enact legislation that would ensure caregivers like herself would be given legal representation in court proceedings.

As part of his estate she also filed a civil suit in Jan. 2023 against Alan Morgan, who had already been convicted at that point, also accused the Indiana Department of Child Services of failing to protect the child in the months leading up to his death.

The lawsuit took aim at the Indiana Department of Child Services, and accused the organization of dropping Judah's case file even as he remained “an endangered child” and “ward of the state.”

"From his birth on June 17, 2017, until the year of his death, Judah was a 'child in need of services' or CHINS, a ward of non-party Indiana Department of Child Services, the state agency responsible for the safety and well-being of Hoosier children who come into contact with the state's child welfare system," the suit read.

It further outlined how, under Indiana law, DCS's responsibilities included providing child protection services and providing child abuse and neglect prevention services for children like Judah.

The suit also said Judah, at the time of his birth on June 17, 2017, tested positive for drugs. Six weeks prior, the suit said allegations of physical abuse and neglect of Judah's older sibling by Judah's parents were substantiated.

“Three days after Judah’s birth, he was placed in a kinship placement and not allowed to go home with his parents from the hospital,” the suit read.

The civil suit also pointed out that in November, the LaPorte County prosecutor amended criminal charges against Yoder, his biological mother, to allege that Judah was an endangered and neglected child "from the moment that Judah was placed by DCS in his parents' home".

“Despite that fact that Judah was a neglected and endangered child, in June of 2021, DCS closed its case involving Judah," the suit said.

The suit stopped short of naming the Department of Child Services as an actual party.

“As a direct and proximate result of the reckless, careless, negligent, and wrongful acts and omissions of other persons and the intentional acts of Alan Morgan, Judah Morgan was beaten, tortured, and eventually murdered on October 11, 2021,” the suit said.

The Department of Child Services declined to comment on the civil suit.

A jury trial had been scheduled for Yoder in September, but it will be cancelled due to the guilty plea.