Kokomo parents arrested after 2-month-old baby suffers critical head injury

Police said the baby was brought into the emergency room with head trauma on Wednesday.
Nathaniel Ogden, 27, and Kristyna Ogden, 27, were arrested for neglect causing serious bodily injury.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 2-month-old baby is in critical condition after Kokomo police said the parents injured the baby. 

Police responded to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo Wednesday, Dec. 29 on a report of a baby brought into the emergency room with head trauma. 

The baby was later transported to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical condition.

After an investigation, police arrested the baby's parents, 27-year-old Kristyna Ogden and 27-year-old Nathaniel Ogden, for neglect causing serious bodily injury. They were both taken to the Howard County Jail. 

The injured baby's twin was also removed from the family's home.

Police said this is an active investigation, and anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce D. Rood at 765-456-7332.

Kokomo is roughly 60 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

