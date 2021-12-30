Indianapolis man arrested in Greenwood police chase, crash that injured Bloomington woman

The suspect's vehicle ran a red light and hit a sedan, driven by 23-year-old Brianna Mayo, who was ejected from her vehicle.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday night after leading police on a chase in Greenwood, which led to a crash that injured a 23-year-old woman from Bloomington.

A police officer tried to stop a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer going north on U.S. 31, near County Line Road, around 8:10 p.m. for a minor traffic violation.

Police said the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Charles Jamarr Warren III of Indianapolis, fled from police instead of pulling over.

According to police, Warren's vehicle ran a red light at the U.S. 31 and Stop 11 Road intersection and hit a silver sedan going west on Stop 11 Road. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 23-year-old Brianna Mayo of Bloomington, was ejected from her vehicle and slid across the pavement in a southbound turn lane of U.S. 31. Mayo was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, the suspect's vehicle then went into the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, over the curb and hit two parked cars in a Steak 'n Shake parking lot at the northwest corner of U.S. 31 and Stop 11 Road.

Police said Warren tried to run and made it across U.S. 31 before he was taken into custody. He was transferred to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked out.

According to police, two passengers in Warren's vehicle did not run and were treated by medics and released at the scene.

Warren was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants from Marion and surrounding counties. He was then taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he will face additional charges in this incident.