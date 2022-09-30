Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

Carl Boards is facing charges including murder, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a felon.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage over the killing of an officer. The defense also noted media reports leading to public knowledge on Carl Boards' criminal history.

The prosecutor argued against a change of venue but did agree to bringing in jurors from another county to Madison County for the trial.

The judge did order Boards to continue being held at the Hamilton County Jail for safekeeping. The Hamilton County sheriff requested Boards be moved to the Indiana Department of Correction for safekeeping as he awaits trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Boards.

Boards is accused of fatally shooting Shahnavaz on July 31.

Boards is charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Boards' trial is currently set for Jan. 9.