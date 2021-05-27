Former Portland police officer arrested for child solicitation in Avon

Joshua Clark resigned his position last week after he was suspended for allegedly attempting to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

AVON, Ind. — Avon Police arrested former Portland, Indiana police officer Joshua Clark Thursday on two counts of child solicitation.

Clark was identified and recorded during a civilian child online solicitation sting. He reportedly drove from Portland to Avon, distance of about 110 miles, to meet with a 14-year-old girl who he thought he was chatting with online, according to the sting organizers.

During his arrest by Avon police, Clark was wearing a shirt with the word "Dangerous" on it.

Portland Police Chief Josh Stevenson suspended Clark immediately after seeing the video of the sting posted to social media. Last week, Clark officially resigned his position.

Stevenson said Clark had passed all of his required background and psychological checks before he was hired by the department.

Avon Police said they were notified of the attempted meeting on May 13.