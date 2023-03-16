19 arrested, 13 at large in Johnson County drug sweep

The suspects are accused of traveling to Johnson County to sell illegal drugs.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Several law enforcement departments teamed up to serve several drug warrants Wednesday in central Indiana.

Members from the Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

On March 15, officers served drug warrants in Indianapolis, Carmel, Columbus, Camby, Martinsville, Franklin, Greenwood and New Whiteland after the suspects allegedly traveled to Johnson County to sell illegal drugs.

In one instance, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office used its SWAT team at a home in Greenwood for safety purposes. Officers arrested Robert Wood and two other people.

Warrants were issued for 32 people, and police arrested the following 19 people:

Harold "Keith" Archer - dealing meth, dealing controlled substance

Darrel Baker - dealing meth, dealing narcotics

Justin Bowling - dealing meth

Norman Caudle - dealing meth

Theodore Cibor - dealing meth

Brandon East - dealing narcotics

Jordan Euler - dealing meth, dealing narcotics

Eddie Foster - dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana

Alyssa Freels - dealing narcotics, dealing meth

Kenderick Harper - dealing meth

Shaun Hatmaker - death meth

Kenneth Head - dealing meth, dealing narcotics

Brian McGinnis - dealing meth

Nathan Neal - dealing meth

Janelle Phelps - dealing meth

Leslie Smith - dealing meth

Cody Thompson - dealing meth

Wood - dealing meth, dealing controlled substance

Joseph Young - dealing meth

Officers said the following suspects are still at large:

Kisha Alcorn - dealing meth, dealing controlled substance

Freddie Ayala - dealing meth

Samuel Conner - dealing meth

Darrien Cornelius - dealing meth

Eric Dillon - dealing meth

Crystal Gunter - dealing meth

James Jones - dealing controlled substance

Sebastian Jones - dealing meth

Honda May - dealing meth

Megan Rowsey - dealing narcotics

Jaylen Thompson - dealing narcotics

Jared Turner - dealing marijuana

Michael Vaughn - dealing meth