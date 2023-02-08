Police bust meth lab in parked RV in Bartholomew County

Four people were arrested when officers searched an RV in Columbus and found a meth lab. Two more were arrested in a subsequent drug bust at a Columbus home.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people were arrested Monday when officers busted a meth lab in an RV and then seized more meth from a home in Bartholomew County.

The busts were the culmination of two long-term investigations by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET).

According to JNET, investigators and members of the SWAT team served two search warrants just before 10 p.m.

The first was for an RV parked at 608 Jewell Street in Columbus.

During the search, officers found an active meth lab and seized "large amounts" of suspected meth, marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun, JNET said in a release.

When JNET found the meth lab, they called in the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team to investigate and help properly dispose of it.

Four Columbus residents were arrested during this search:

Edwin Newland, 44: Preliminary charges of dealing meth, manufacturing meth, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance

Richard Vestal, 41: Preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance

Michelle Sanford, 32: Preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance

Mandy Dowden, 30: Preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance

Investigators searched a second home in the 2400 block of 6th Street in Columbus, where they found more than 20 grams of suspected meth and 20 grams of various opioid drugs and marijuana.

Two Columbus residents were arrested during this search:

Ricky Walker, 58: Preliminary charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance

Amanda Jo Williams, 34: Preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance