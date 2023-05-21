ISP: I-465 road rage incident ends in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting that wounded a man Sunday.
An Indiana State Police spokesperson said it happened around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 465 around Brookville Road on Indianapolis' southeast side.
The victim, a 19 year old, told investigators he was driving a white Kia and "was getting onto I-465 when another vehicle pulled along side (sic) him, the driver was yelling out the window and swerving toward his vehicle. At some point during the confrontation the driver of the other vehicle allegedly fired several shots toward the Kia, striking the driver at least once."
The man was treated for his injuries at a hospital. No one else was hurt.
If you have information, you're asked to call Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).