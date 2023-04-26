Road rage investigation near Lafayette leads to arrest

It happened along I-65 just north of Lafayette Wednesday afternoon, police said.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana state police arrested a Lowell man Monday during the investigation of shots fired during an alleged road rage incident.

According to an ISP spokesperson, dispatchers got a call around 12:30 p.m. from a truck driver who said someone in a black Chevrolet Tahoe fired shots at his semi while they drove along Interstate 65 near Lafayette. No one was struck by the gunfire.

During the search of the area, police received another 911 call reporting a road rage incident. The caller, later identified as 53-year-old Kevin Perfetti, was advised to stop at a safe location. When officers found that vehicle, they learned it matched the description of the Tahoe in the original road rage call.

The spokesperson said troopers discovered several firearms in the vehicle and "further investigation revealed that Perfetti was involved in the initial road rage incident with the semi-truck and fired at least one shot from the Tahoe."