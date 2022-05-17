ISP: 2 people shot and killed in Harrison County

Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on SR 135.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said around 9:30 Monday night a Palmyra Police officer responded to reports of a Ford Escape stopped on SR 135 just south of Palmyra. That's about a block from Morgan Elementary School.

The Escape was driven by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, according to ISP.

As the officer arrived, police said two "Good Samaritans" stopped their pick-up truck to help. That's when police said shots were fired for reasons that haven't been disclosed. It's also not known who fired the shots.

According to police, Moore and one of the "Good Samaritans," Jacob Tyler McClanahan, of Corydon, were killed.

ISP said the Palmyra officer was taken to Harrison County Hospital for minor injuries. Though police haven't said exactly how that officer was hurt.

Autopsies for the two deceased have been scheduled for Wednesday.