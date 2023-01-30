Indy men sentenced in federal child sexual exploitation case

Michael Ingram and Cameron Helm must register as sex offenders upon their release.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men from Indianapolis were sentenced to a combined 60 years in prison for their roles in the sexual exploitation of a child.

Michael Ingram, 43, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to sexually exploit children, and distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

Cameron Helm, 36, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sexually exploit children, and distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

IMPD began investigating Ingram in 2020 after receiving a CyberTip from an email provider. IMPD found the account was actually sending child sex abuse material to Ingram's account.

Police searched Ingram's home and found devices that showed Ingram had produced, distributed and possessed child sex abuse material.

Investigators also found more than 1,600 text messages between Ingram and Helm in which they discussed the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child and shared images.

"The serious sentences imposed here demonstrate that these horrific abuses are unacceptable in civilized society," said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.