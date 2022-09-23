Kokomo man charged with child exploitation, possession of child porn

Police said a search of Matthew Powell's phone found evidence of child sexual abuse material.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo man is facing child exploitation and possession of child porn charges.

Police began investigating 36-year-old Matthew A. Powell after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip included three videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

Police claim an investigation led to Powell as the person using a messaging app to transmit the content.

Police said a search of Powell's phone found evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.