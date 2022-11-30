Indianapolis police seek to identify persons of interest in October homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for help from the public to identify two persons of interest in a homicide investigation.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 around 10:30 p.m., IMPD officers found a shooting victim inside a car in the 6000 block of East 30th Street. The man, 27-year-old Kevan Akbar, died at a hospital the following day.
Police arrested a suspect on Nov. 22, but are still trying to find two additional people considered persons of interest in the case.
If you have information, contact IMPD Det. James Hurt at 317.327.3475 or e-mail James.Hurt@indy.gov.
You can also all Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org.