Indianapolis police seek to identify persons of interest in October homicide

Police arrested a suspect in the case on Nov. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have asked for help from the public to identify two persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 around 10:30 p.m., IMPD officers found a shooting victim inside a car in the 6000 block of East 30th Street. The man, 27-year-old Kevan Akbar, died at a hospital the following day.

Police arrested a suspect on Nov. 22, but are still trying to find two additional people considered persons of interest in the case.

IMPD Homicide Detectives Are Seeking the Public's Assistance in Identifying Two Persons of Interest in an October...

If you have information, contact IMPD Det. James Hurt at 317.327.3475 or e-mail James.Hurt@indy.gov.