Indianapolis man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 15-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 50 years for the 2020 murder of a 15-year-old. Jakeb Wells was convicted of killing Peter Lambermont.

Lambermont was killed Jan. 4, 2020 in a shooting. Police responded to the incident on the east side near 31st Street and Priscilla Avenue. They found Lambermont suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the first homicide of 2020.

Police had been looking for a vehicle in connection with the crime. They later got details from a witness who said Wells had admitted to the murder. A search warrant on Wells' Snapchat account found video from the day after the murder where he is holding a gun and raps about killing someone he knew.