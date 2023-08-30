Man arrested for allegedly following women with knife near IU campus

The 22-year-old man was arrested near the Indiana Memorial Union after witnesses pointed him out to police.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested for allegedly threatening two women with a knife near Indiana University Wednesday morning.

Bloomington Police Department officers said they received several 911 calls around 11:15 a.m. from people who said they witness two women running and yelling that they were being chased by a man with a knife near the Sample Gates at the entrance to the IU campus.

A witness directed officers arriving at the scene toward the suspect, who was then walking on a path on campus. Police said when the officer approached the suspect, he climbed onto a ledge near the south entrance to the Indiana Memorial Union and sat down.

Minutes later, the suspect came down from the ledge and was taken into custody.

The officer who placed the man under arrest spotted a knife on the ledge where the suspect had been sitting and found suspected drugs during a search.

The alleged victims in the investigation, identified as two 20-year-old women, told police they noticed that the man appeared to be following them near 4th and Grant streets. At one point, they noticed the man, who was reportedly unknown to them, about five to 10 feet behind them.

One of the victims told police the man pulled out a folding knife, exposed the blade and pointed it at her, at which time the women began running from the man, yelling for help.