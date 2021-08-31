Indianapolis man arrested for abuse in child's death

A child who was reportedly choking was unresponsive when medics arrived and later died. Investigators say the child suffered from "abusive head trauma."

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is behind bars for allegedly physically abusing a child that died Sunday.

First responders were called to the near south side of Indianapolis just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 on a report of a child choking.

When they arrived at the address in the 2900 block of South Pennsylvania Street, they found an unresponsive child. Firefighters on the scene started CPR on the child until medics arrived.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

IMPD child abuse detectives investigated the incident and learned the child suffered from "abusive head trauma," according to IMPD. This led detectives to arrest Brandon Herring, 22, for his alleged role in this incident.

Herring was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery of a person younger than 18 years of age.

Authorities have not shared the child's age or any other identifying information.