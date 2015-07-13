Indiana Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws

H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 minors ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including stores in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws.

H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan.

13News has reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor to find out which locations were involved.

The violations came from an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

H&H Coldwater LLC agreed to pay $42,575 in civil penalties by Nov. 14 for the violations.

The following guidelines are in place for 14- and 15-year-old employees, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act:

Cannot work later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day

Cannot work later than 7 p.m. from the day after Labor Day to May 31

Cannot work more than 3 hours on a school day

Cannot work more than 8 hours on a non-school day

Cannot work more than 18 hours per week

"Franchisees like H&H Coldwater provide teen workers an opportunity to learn customer services and other skills that prepare them for successful careers but as employers, they have an obligation to ensure child labor laws are followed," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis in a news release. "Child labor laws protect teens' health and ensure their first job experiences are positive and manageable with schooling and other commitments."