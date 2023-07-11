North Vernon man charged with operating unlicensed firearms dealing business

Authorities believe David Joseph Mull sold more than 500 guns for more than $350,000.

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A federal grand jury charged an Indiana man on one count of unlicensed firearm dealing, the Department of Justice reported on Tuesday.

David Joseph Mull, 51, of North Vernon, Indiana, was charged with one count of unlicensed firearm dealing.

Authorities said Mull was responsible for selling more than 500 firearms in exchange for over $350,000 to someone investigators called "Individual A," and 90 firearms in exchange for $56,850 to a person called "Individual B."

The firearms were allegedly purchased by Mull from gun shows and sold to other people. Mull was allegedly aware that the firearms he sold would be transported to Mexico.

On May 25, 2016, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allegedly issued Mull with a cease-and-desist letter, advising him that it was unlawful to engage in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

During a firearms sale on March 9, 2023, Individual B reportedly asked Mull why he did not have a brick-and-mortar business, to which Mull replied, “Like a store? I don't want nobody to know. I’m probably like you, I don't want nobody to know about it. Hopefully we can continue to do a bunch of business; I’ll keep on getting stuff.”

If convicted, Mull faces up to five years in federal prison.