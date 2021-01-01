Indiana deputies shoot and kill suspect during chase on New Year's Eve

As officers got out of their cars, the driver of the pickup allegedly drove at them. Two deputies fired their guns, hitting the pickup driver at least once.

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating a New Year's Eve officer-involved shooting in northern Indiana.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department tried to stop a red Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation just before midnight. Instead, the driver took off.

Two officers from Plymouth Police Department joined as the pursuit went through their area. During the chase, the driver of the pickup allegedly swerved at the officers' cars several times.

The chase went into Starke County where stop sticks were used to flatten its tires.

The driver of the pickup then went down a dead-end road and turned around as officers closed in on him. As officers got out of their cars, the driver of the pickup allegedly drove at them. Two deputies fired their guns, hitting the pickup driver at least once.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in South Bend and declared dead.

The identity of the suspect and deputies involved in the shooting will be released at a later time.