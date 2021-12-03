Indiana AG warns of ticket scams heading into March Madness

The concern is scammers will use the high-profile sporting event to target desperate last-minute ticket buyers.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Marion County discussing a COVID-19 plan ahead of the NCAA tournament.

March Madness is about to descend on Indiana and the Indiana Attorney General's Office is warning of ticket scams.

“As Indiana prepares to play host to the biggest basketball tournament of the year, Hoosiers should do their research and exercise caution before making any online ticket purchases,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita. “I am committed to protecting Indiana consumers and our Office’s Consumer Protection Division is ready to assist consumers if they become victims of fraud.”

The AG's office is offering the following tips to avoid ticket scams:

Buy tickets from a trusted vendor or official website.

Understand what the vendor’s refund, exchange, or return policy is before purchasing tickets.

Use a credit card to purchase tickets and avoid using cash, gift cards, or wire money for tickets you have found online.

Be wary of advertisements with extremely discounted prices. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.