IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash

After officers terminated a brief pursuit Wednesday afternoon, the suspect crashed into two cars and ran off.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday.

After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.

Victims of the crash complained of pain, but IMPD tells 13News all refused medical treatment.

The suspect, an adult male, again fled on foot from the area of Michigan and Sherman. Police have blocked off the area as they attempt to locate the man. Police K-9s are also on the scene to help track the suspect down.