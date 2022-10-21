Pendleton man charged with reckless homicide for alleged role in deadly crash on Indianapolis' near north side

Connor Gaskill allegedly ran a stop sign at East 24th and North Delaware streets early on Sept. 29, striking a Lyft. Rashid Conteh died from his injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pendleton man has been charged with reckless homicide for his alleged role in a crash that killed another man on Indianapolis' near north side in late September, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 29, Connor Gaskill allegedly ran a stop sign at East 24th and North Delaware streets, crashing into a Lyft car occupied by Rashid Conteh and his brother, who were picked up from a downtown Indianapolis bar.

The crash sent both cars into the yard of a nearby house.

Conteh was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives learned Gaskill was going 55 mph when the speed limit was 30 mph at the time of the crash.

"Our hearts absolutely break for the family as they continue to navigate unimaginable tragedy and incredibly challenging circumstances," Mears said in a statement. "Today's announcement is the first step in the pursuit of justice for Rashid and his family, and we continue to support them during this difficult time."