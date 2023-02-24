IMPD asks for public's help solving 2014 homicide on near east side

Nell Gladney, 58, was found dead in her house near North Rural and East Michigan streets on Nov. 12, 2014.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's homicide unit is asking for the public's help in solving a 2014 homicide on the city's near east side.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2014, officers responded to a report of a woman down on the ground in the back of a home in the 500 block of North Rural Street, just north of East Michigan Street.

The woman, identified as 58-year-old Nell Gladney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared Gladney was attacked by an unknown suspect as she was trying to leave for work.