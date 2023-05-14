IMPD investigates after man found downtown dies at hospital

Police said he was found between Meridian and Illinois streets around 3:15 a.m. with signs of trauma and was in critical condition when he left in an ambulance.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives are investigating after a man found injured early Sunday on South Street in downtown Indianapolis died at the hospital.

Authorities have not shared his identity.

Police said he was found between Meridian and Illinois streets around 3:15 a.m. with signs of trauma and was in critical condition when he left in an ambulance. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the exact cause and manner of death.