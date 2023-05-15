IMPD investigating shooting that injured 2 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side early Monday.

Around 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Lafayette Road , just south of 38th Street, for a report of a person shot.

Two people with apparent gunshot wounds were located by officers. Both were described by police as "awake and breathing" but no further information on their conditions, or the circumstances of the shooting, was immediately available.