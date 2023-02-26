UPDATE: IMPD investigates 1 killed, another shot in northeast side apartment complex

Officers located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They were both reported to be in critical condition, and one later died.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday morning that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

IMPD officers were called to investigate a shooting on Mill View Court in the Peppermill Farms apartment complex off Shadeland Avenue south of 46th Street at 9 a.m.

Officers located two people, a male and female, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They were both reported to be in critical condition when taken from the scene in ambulances. Police said the man died at the hospital.

Police said two men, believed to be suspects, left the scene in a grey or silver car after the shooting.

Police have not shared further information about the two victims or what led up to the shooting.