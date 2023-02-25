IMPD investigates officer-involved shooting on near east side

A spokesperson said "multiple officers received non-life-threatening injuries" in the incident, but none of those injuries were the result of gunfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the near east side.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Poplar Road, which is near Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers in the area of 19th & Campbell located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. When police tried to stop the suspect, they collided and the police vehicle became disabled.

Other officers subsequently located the vehicle and additional IMPD cars sustained significant crash damage, the spokesperson said. Then, in the 300 block of Poplar Road, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Three officers received non-life threatening injuries in the incident, none were the result of gunfire. All 3 were taken to a hospital.

The suspect "received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound" and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

13News has a crew at the scene.