BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An investigation is underway after one person was shot by Beech Grove police Friday.

Police said the incident happened near Raymond Street and Emerson Avenue on Aug. 18.

A spokesperson with the Beech Grove Police Department confirmed an officer shot the person, and their condition is not known at this time.

IMPD officers are assisting Beech Grove police with the incident.