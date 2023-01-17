Guns, valuables taken from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend

Police reports show around a dozen cars were broken into in the Broad Ripple area over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends.

"Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well."

Coleman wasn't alone. Indianapolis Metro Police Department reports show around a dozen cars were broken into in one area of Broad Ripple over the weekend.

"Two other people that I know had their car windows shattered as well, and one person had a weapon in their car that was stolen during that time," said Coleman. "What I've been told from the police, when they came over, they said they've been hitting cars that have tinted windows because they're looking for weapons."

IMPD reports show at least three guns were taken from three different cars.

"We don't want those firearms in the hands of the wrong people because we know sometimes a stolen firearm may lead to other crimes," said IMPD Ofc. William Young. "We want to get in front of that before it gets out of hand and gets in the hands of the wrong person."

Along with weapons, police reports show thousands of dollars in jewelry, clothing and accessories were stolen as well.

"It's more so disappointing that it's occurring in an area where people want to experience entertainment, nightlife," said Coleman.