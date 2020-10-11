Grand Jury decision to be announced in IMPD deadly shooting of Dreasjon Reed

IMPD Officer Dejoure Mercer shot and killed Reed on May 6 after a vehicle pursuit.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury will provide the Special Grand Jury decision into the IMPD shooting death of Dreasjon Reed at a 5:30 p.m. news conference.

IMPD Officer Dejoure Mercer shot and killed Reed on May 6 after a vehicle pursuit. Reed streamed part of the police chase where he ended up stopping the car at 62nd Street and Michigan Road on the city's northwest side. In the video streamed by Reed, at least 12 to 15 gunshots can be heard before someone says “police action shooting.”

The recovered shell casings came from two guns, according to IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. Khoury had Indiana State Police take over the investigation from IMPD.

Reed's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Indianapolis and the IMPD for his death. The lawsuit claims excessive force and wrongful death in the case.

According to attorneys for the family, they say "at the time of the shooting, Reed presented no immediate threat to Officer Mercer or anyone else," and that Reed did not fire at Mercer.

The lawsuit also claims "failure to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel, or otherwise control officers who were known, or who should have been known, to engage in the use of excessive force," by IMPD and the city of Indianapolis.

Mercer has been with the department since 2016.

IMPD timeline of shooting

On May 6, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Deputy Chief Kendale Adams was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 at West 30th Street when he observed a vehicle, described as a grey Toyota Corolla with four doors, driving recklessly. The vehicle had almost struck other vehicles while it exited the interstate. Deputy Chief Adams was in an unmarked police vehicle and Chief Randal Taylor was in a separate vehicle directly behind Deputy Chief Adams. Both Chief Taylor and Deputy Chief Adams were in uniform.

Deputy Chief Adams asked for other officers’ assistance as he began a pursuit on the vehicle. Chief Taylor continued to assist Deputy Chief Adams. The vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed and disobeying all traffic signals.

As marked cars arrived in the pursuit, Chief Taylor and Major Adams removed themselves from the pursuit as is standard procedure. At 6:10 p.m. the pursuit was terminated by the Sergeant monitoring the pursuit. Officers immediately backed away from the vehicle and disengaged their emergency equipment.

Just before 6:16 p.m. a Northwest district officer observed the grey Toyota Corolla pull into the rear of a business in the 6200 block of Michigan Road. The driver then jumped out of the vehicle disregarding the officers verbal commands to stop. A short foot pursuit occurred east bound from the location. Initial information indicates the officer deployed his taser. It appears the taser was ineffective, and an exchange of gunfire between the driver and the officer followed. The driver was struck by the gunfire.

The officer was not hurt in this exchange; however, the driver, later identified as Dreasjon Reed, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers located a firearm near Mr. Reed at the scene, which was collected as evidence. The distinctive appearance of the firearm matched one Mr. Reed had been seen posing with on social media.

Ballistic evidence recovered from the scene initially indicate that shots were fired from both the officer’s weapon and Mr. Reed’s weapon. Details will be confirmed as the evidence is tested by the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is handling the criminal investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) was also on the scene.

An Internal Affairs investigation is also ongoing.

The officer is currently off work on administrative leave as is standard procedure in these types of incidents.

Civil suit filed by Reed family

The lawsuit alleges four IMPD officers, the city of Indianapolis and IMPD used "excessive force" in violating Reed's Fourth Amendment rights.

The four officers listed are IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams, IMPD Officer De'Joure Marquise Mercer, and IMPD Officer Steven Scott.

Reed's mother, Demetree Wynn, filed the federal lawsuit in June.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson dismissed IMPD from the lawsuit, citing that city agencies are protected from certain laws.

"Defendants argue that the IMPD is not a suable entity, and therefore all claims against it must be dismissed. [Filing No. 16 at 3.] Specifically, Defendants assert that although municipal corporations have the capacity to sue and be sued under Indiana law, their individual departments and agencies do not, and courts have consistently recognized that the IMPD is not suable except in the context of lawsuits for access to public records, which is not the case here."

Here are the claims that have been dismissed from the lawsuit:

IMPD

Excessive force claims against Mercer, Taylor, Adams and Scott

Wrongful death claims, negligent infliction of emotional distress and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Mercer and Scott individually

Intentional infliction of emotional distress claim against the city

Indemnification claim against the city dismissed for now, since no liability established yet

Following the court's decision, here is what remains in the wrongful death lawsuit: