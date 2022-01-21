Multi-agency bust nets drugs, cash, guns and murder suspect in Marion

Police worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest five people, including a man wanted for a 2020 murder in Fresno, California.

MARION, Ind. — A man wanted for murder in California is in the Grant County Jail awaiting extradition after he was arrested, along with four other people, this week in Marion.

According to Marion Police, 32-year-old Abel Echartea was arrested Tuesday at a house on West Spencer Avenue in Marion for a deadly shooting in Fresno, California, in December 2020. Marion Police and U.S. Marshals saw Echartea leave the house just after 2 p.m. and quickly arrested him during a traffic stop.

In addition to the murder charge, Echartea was arrested on a handful of drug possession and dealing charges.

Police also arrested two women and a man, all from California, inside the house and recovered a significant amount of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and pills.

A 7-year-old child was located in the house and is now with Child Protective Services.

Julia Ybarra, 31, Leslie Reyes, 37, and Phillip Najera, 32, were also arrested for maintaining a common nuisance. Reyes also faces the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

During the Spencer Avenue investigation, detectives were led to search another Marion residence on West 1st Street Tuesday night, where they found a large amount of drugs, more than $60,000 in cash and 10 handguns.