Fowler teen arrested for reckless homicide in shooting death of Hope teen

HOPE, Ind. — A Fowler teen is in the Bartholomew County Jail for the shooting death of another teen in Hope Saturday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg, 18, was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Columbus Police investigated the shooting, and Joseph T. Kidwell, 18, was arrested for reckless homicide in Bragg's death.

Details on what led to the shooting were not shared by investigators.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the house shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found Bragg.

Kidwell has not been formally charged. Reckless homicide is a level 5 felony. According to the sheriff's office, he is on a 48-hour hold at the jail.