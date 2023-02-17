Former HSE teacher sentenced for molesting student

Ian Gray was convicted after a sixth grader told a counselor she was sexually assaulted about 10 times during the 2017-2018 school year.

FISHERS, Ind. — A judge sentenced former HSE teacher Ian Gray Friday to eight years for molesting a student during the 2017-2018 school year. Three of those years were suspended. Three years will be spent in the Indiana Department of Correction, while the remaining two will be served at Hamilton County Community Corrections.

Gray is a former math teacher who worked at Riverside Junior High School. He was convicted in January of child molesting.

Gray turned himself in to police in July 2021. His arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.

The psychologist said during a counseling session, a sixth grade girl from Fall Creek Intermediate School said Gray had sexually assaulted her approximately 10 times during the 2017-2018 school year.

The student said the first time Gray inappropriately touched her, it was in a small group room where the teacher made her go for using her phone during school hours. She said the blinds were closed and paper covered the small window. According to the student, Gray allegedly touched her bare thigh through her ripped jeans and then touched her under her shirt. The student said the misconduct continued once a week and escalated to Gray touching her private areas under her clothes.

The victim's parents noticed behavior changes in their daughter during the school year, including skipping class and avoiding Gray at a track meet, where he was a coach. Her grades also began to drop at Fall Creek Intermediate.

Another parent told the victim's mom that Gray had been disciplining the girl alone in a small group room. When the victim's mom talked to the school's principal, the principal told her Gray would no longer be allowed to speak to the child privately. The principal later told police he did not suspect abuse was happening.