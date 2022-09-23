Former Avon scout leader sentenced to 50 years for child molestation

Kevin Coley pleaded guilty this week to four of the 14 felony charges he originally faced.

AVON, Ind. — A former Avon Scout troop leader was sentenced this week to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including child molestation and sexual misconduct.

Kevin Coley of Jamestown was arrested in June on 14 felony charges including vicarious sexual conduct, child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor. He was extradited to Indiana on June 22 after he was arrested in Florida.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is a report from Kevin Coley's arrest in June 2022.)

He pleaded guilty last month to four of the charges, including two counts of child molesting-intercourse or deviate sex with victim less than 14 years of age, and one count each of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age and vicarious sexual conduct where one child is less than 14 years old.

The first two charges carried a 50-year prison term, which Coley will serve concurrently, along with the third charge, which carried a 40-year term. The vicarious sexual conduct charge carried a five-year sentence, which was suspended by the judge.

Coley's arrest resulted from an investigation that was reported to Hendricks County detectives in February 2022, when a man came forward to report that he had been subjected to inappropriate sexual contact by one of his scout troop elders as far back as 2012.

In court documents, one alleged victim said that he was 12 or 13 when the sexual encounters began with Coley and another child. He said that the encounters involved oral and anal sex. When police spoke to the person who was the other child involved, he told them that Coley would reward them for certain acts by allowing them to stay up late or with ice cream. He told police the alleged abuse began when he was 11 or 12 years old.

Coley is also accused of sex acts involving another boy who was just 11 or 12 years old at the time.